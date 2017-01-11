Lower Fairfield County earns dismal scores in STEM job survey

The Lower Fairfield County area was rated as one of the weakest job markets for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) professionals, according to data compiled by the financial website WalletHub.

In an analysis of 100 major metro areas, the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk market came in 93rd place in the overall ranking and 96th place for the lowest level of STEM employment growth, and tied for last place for the lowest quality of engineering universities.

The other major Connecticut metro areas scored significantly better, with Hartford coming in 20th place in the overall ranking and New Haven-Milford in 54th; the Worcester, Mass.-Eastern Connecticut region came in 55th. Perhaps not surprisingly, high-tech meccas Seattle, San Jose and San Francisco came in first, second and third in the overall rankings, while Massachusetts scored fourth and fifth place rankings with Boston and Springfield.

