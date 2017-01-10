Octagon Inc. relocates HQ to Shippan Landing in Stamford

Octagon Inc., a sports and entertainment marketing and talent management agency, is relocating its headquarters to the

Shippan Landing complex in Stamford. The company, which is moving from Norwalk, has signed an 11-year lease to occupy 57,009 square feet across the entire third floor and a section of the second floor of the property at 290 Harbor Drive along the Stamford waterfront.

“Shippan Landing continues to be the preferred destination for some of the nation’s top creative companies and we are pleased to welcome Octagon to our tenant roster,” said Peter S. Duncan, president and CEO of George Comfort & Sons, which operates the six-building Shippan Landing development as a joint venture with Angelo Gordon & Co.

Octagon was represented in this transaction by Mike Norris and Chris Helgesen of Cushman & Wakefield, while George Comfort & Sons was represented in-house by Duncan and Senior Vice President Dana Pike, with assistance from CBRE.

Among Octagon’s many clients are Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon and members of the World Series championship team and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

