Norwalk Medical Group joining Westmed

Westmed Medical Group, the multispecialty medical practice based in Purchase, N.Y., announced its continued expansion into Connecticut with the signing on of Norwalk Medical Group, effective in the early second quarter of this year. Norwalk Medical, with offices at 40 Cross St. in Norwalk, is composed of 17 board-certified physicians and two nurse practitioners offering primary care and a variety of medical specialties.

In addition to health care, Norwalk Medical Group’s physicians are engaged in clinical research in areas related to diabetes, rheumatology and other disciplines.

Upon joining Westmed, the office number for Norwalk Medical Group will remain 203-845-4800.

Westmed is staffed by a team of more than 350 doctors in 14 locations in Westchester and Fairfield counties, including medical offices in White Plains, Rye, Yonkers, Purchase, Scarsdale, New Rochelle, Greenwich, Darien and Stamford.

