Passur Aerospace records significant improvement in fiscal ’16

Business intelligence, predictive analytics and big data company Passur Aerospace Inc. today announced total revenue for its fiscal year, ending Oct. 31, 2016, of $14.9 million, an increase of 19 percent over fiscal 2015’s total of $12.5 million. The Stamford firm said the results were in part due to significant new business from its largest customers, including AirMap, the leading drone airspace management platform.

Income from operations for fiscal 2016 was $1.2 million, an increase of 34 percent compared with $0.9 million for fiscal 2015, while net income was $435,000 or $0.06 per diluted share, an increase of 56 percent over fiscal 2015.

