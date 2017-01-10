Murtha Cullina LLP, a law firm with an office in Stamford, announced that attorneys Elizabeth J. Stewart and Kristen L. Zaehringer were among 13 recipients of the 2016 Pro Bono Award for the District of Connecticut. This year, Stewart and Zaehringer helped a client prosecute a civil rights case brought under the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, in which they alleged that the corrections officers transported the client from a correctional institution to a hospital in a manner that showed deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of serious harm to the plaintiff. Stewart is the chairman of the complex litigation practice group at Murtha Cullina and a member of the firm’s insurance recovery and appellate practice groups. She holds a bachelor’s degree and a law degree from the University of Virginia. Zaehringer is a member of the litigation department at Murtha Cullina, as well as its labor and employment practice group. She holds a bachelor’s degree from George Washington University and a law degree from the Quinnipiac University School of Law.
Murtha Cullina attorneys receive Pro Bono Award
By Westfair OnlineJanuary 10, 2017 No Comment
