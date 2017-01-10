Kurt Polk named president at Axiom Investors

Greenwich-based Axiom Investors has announced the promotion of Kurt Polk from chief operating officer and head of

Kurt Polk, president of Axiom Investors

distribution to president.

Prior to joining Axiom in August 2014, Polk was CEO and president at Rainier Investment Management, an institutional asset management firm. Polk served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force and received his bachelor of arts degree in economics and business from the Virginia Military Institute and his MBA in Finance from St. Mary’s University in Texas. He replaces Andrew Jacobson, who will remain with the company as CEO and chief investment officer.

With Polk’s promotion, Edward Azimi has been elevated from deputy chief operating officer to chief operating officer.

