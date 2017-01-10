Cybersecurity for smaller businesses to be discussed at Jan. 18 forum

The protection of computer networks within small and midsize businesses will be the focus of “Cybersecurity: Who You Gonna Call?”, a free forum to be held on Jan. 18 from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Loundsbury House, 316 Main St. in Ridgefield. Sponsored by the consulting group Staffleader, the forum will include presentations from experts covering the cybersecurity issue from an IT, insurance and legal perspective. Breakfast will be served as part of the event.

To RSVP, contact Staffleader at 203-403-5400 ext. 101, or via website staffleader.com.

