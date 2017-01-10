Finch named executive vice president and COO at Ulster Savings Bank

Ulster Savings Bank has named John Finch Jr. as executive vice president and chief operating officer at its Kingston headquarters.

Finch will oversee the bank’s loan operations, retail banking, business development and information technology departments.

A Port Ewen resident, he served for the last 20 years as chief information officer at HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley in Kingston and held additional roles at the reional health care system, including heading HealthAlliance’s community and government relations as chief community officer for the past decade.

Ulster Savings Bank President and CEO William C. Calderara in the announcement said Finch’s previous service on the community bank’s board of trustees “has given him a solid understanding of the bank’s operating structure as well as our mission and commitment to the community.”

Finch holds a master’s degree in business administration from Marist College and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from SUNY Albany.

Print