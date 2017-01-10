Blumenthal seeks public support for preserving Obamacare

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is calling on his constituents to back his efforts to preserve the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

“The Affordable Care Act is more than just a law,” the senator said on his Facebook page. “For millions of Americans, it has been the difference between financial security or bankruptcy. It has been the difference between seeing a doctor at the first signs of disease or waiting until it has spread too far for treatment. It has been the difference – for many – between life and death.”

Blumenthal cited three examples of unnamed individuals that claimed to have benefited from the ACA, and then invited people to submit their own experiences of what ACA meant to them.

“As Republicans attempt to repeal ACA, I’ve been searching for how I can best capture what this law means to Americans,” he continued. “It isn’t through a statistic. It isn’t through rhetoric. It’s through you. It’s through these stories you have shared with me about how the law has helped your families. I challenge my colleagues who want to repeal this law to listen to listen to your constituents, and do not deny them health care.”

