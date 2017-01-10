ITT names Savi as chief operating officer

ITT Inc., a White Plains-based manufacturer of critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation and industrial markets, has named Luca Savi as chief operating officer.

In his new role, Savi will focus on driving business performance by expanding and strengthening ITT’s comprehensive management system and processes, while continuing to grow its operational capabilities across the company.

ITT president and CEO Denise Ramos said the company is pleased to have Savi take on the role of chief operating officer.

“As president of our motion technologies business, he has advanced our long-term strategy while driving significant operational improvements that have further positioned (motion technologies) as a global powerhouse,” she said.

Ramos added that with this change, she will have the opportunity to “take a more prominent role driving innovation and market growth, enhancing our partnerships and brands with customers and other external stakeholders and engaging with employees across ITT.”

Print