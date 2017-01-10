Connecticut legislature considers legalizing recreational marijuana

A new bill in the Connecticut Senate is seeking the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in the state.

SB11, introduced by Sen. Martin Looney (D-New Haven), seeks to “permit the retail sale of marijuana, tax such sale in the same manner as the state of Colorado and provide that revenue from such taxation goes to the General Fund.” A similar bill was introduced last year by Rep. Juan Candelaria (D-New Haven), but it failed to pass the legislature’s Judiciary Committee.

The sale and use of medical marijuana was legalized in Connecticut in 2012, and the pressure to change Connecticut’s law regarding the drug’s recreational use increased when Massachusetts voted to legalize marijuana in November.

