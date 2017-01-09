Carter joins ERA Insite Realty in White Plains

Kizza Carter recently joined ERA Insite Realty Services in White Plains as a licensed real estate salesperson, according to Lou Budetti, principal broker.

Carter held his license and practiced real estate in Rockland County for several years where he also worked in a family-owned insurance business dealing mostly with commercial and contractor insurance policies. In 2010, he moved to Westchester County and pursued other interests before deciding to get back into real estate. Carter studied business marketing at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

“We think Kizza will be a great addition to expand our client base and complement our existing sales team. His genuine and caring approach to working with people is refreshing,” said Budetti.

ERA Insite Realty Services, part of the ERA global network and the region’s No. 1 ERA company, has been serving the Westchester market for 31 years. Its office is at 600 N. Broadway in White Plains.

