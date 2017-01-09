Houlihan Lawrence receives Bronxville conservancy award

The Bronxville Historical Conservancy presented its 2016 Preservation Award to Houlihan Lawrence for the company’s recent $2 million restoration of Prescott Farm Gate Lodge in Bronxville.

The award was presented at the conservancy’s annual meeting and holiday reception at Siwanoy Country Club on Dec. 14.

The building was the original headquarters of the real estate firm established in 1888 by William Van Duzer Lawrence. He was developing the Lawrence Park neighborhood, which he envisioned as a prototype for American suburbs. The real estate company he established was originally intended to be the sales and marketing arm for Lawrence Park. Prescott Farm Gate Lodge also served as the gatehouse for the development. Lawrence made his fortune in real estate and pharmaceuticals, and also is known for having founded Sarah Lawrence College in 1926.

The conservancy’s award committee analyzed a number of contenders for the award during several meetings last fall, and the exterior restoration of the historic lodge emerged as a demonstration of excellence in terms of fidelity, sensitivity, and compatibility with the original design of the structure.

The committee included six professionals with various backgrounds. They were Maureen Hackett, landscape designer; Anderson Kenny, architect; Stafford Meyer, interior designer; Sarah Underhill, freelance editor, writer, and art historian; Larry Vranka, lawyer and member of the Narragansett Historic Commission in Rhode Island; and Erin Saluti, co-chair of the conservancy.

Nancy Seaman, chairman of Houlihan Lawrence said, “We’re proud of our Bronxville roots and, despite our tremendous growth, have never lost sight of where we started. Restoring our historic headquarters was as much about honoring the past as it was reflecting our continued commitment to the community we’ve called home for nearly 130 years, and it’s a true honor to have our efforts recognized with this prestigious award.”

The Bronxville Historical Conservancy Preservation Award honors excellence in preservation, restoration, and conservation in the village.

Print