Cassidy joins Food Bank for Westchester board

Michael Cassidy of Rye has been elected to the board of directors of Food Bank for Westchester. He is experienced in corporate branding, positioning and sales team development and currently is a partner at Team JMC, a firm recently launched to develop new businesses and acquire established companies. He founded the digital advertising company Undertone, which grew to more than $150 million in revenue and more than 300 employees before being sold.

Maria Bronzi, board chair of Food Bank for Westchester said, “His skills and insight will add great expertise to our already diverse committee of leaders.”

Cassidy was the recipient of the 2011 Ernest & Young NY Entrepreneur of the Year Award. He currently serves as board vice president for Friends of Karen, the Westchester-based nonprofit supporting people who are dealing with a life-threatening illness.

