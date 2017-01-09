Redko joins Goldberg Segalla

Tatyana Redko has joined the White Plains office of Goldberg Segalla as an associate in its workers’ compensation practice group.

She brings extensive workers’ compensation litigation experience to the law firm, focusing on representing insurers and self-insured employers in complex workers’ compensation matters. Redko handles each case from inception through completion and devises litigation strategies and recommendations for case management to best position her clients’ cases for successful resolution. She regularly appears before the New York State Workers’ Compensation Board and in New Jersey Workers’ Compensation Court.

Before joining Goldberg Segalla, Redko was an associate with the Lois Law Firm in Paramus.

Goldberg Segalla has more than 300 lawyers, with 19 offices spanning nine states (New York, Illinois, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut) and also has an office in London, where it operates as Goldberg Segalla Global LLP

