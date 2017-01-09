Neighbors Link of Mount Kisco receives award

Neighbors Link, a nonprofit based in Mount Kisco, was one of three organizations in the New York metropolitan area chosen to receive a 2016 New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Award. The Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York makes its selections from nonprofits in New York City, Long Island and Westchester. Neighbors Link received the second highest honor, a silver award. The gold award went to the Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services which is headquartered in Manhattan, while the third-place bronze winner was Per Scholas, a New York City organization providing technical training and job assistance to low income individuals.

Winning organizations receive a total of $60,000 in cash awards and scholarships for Columbia Business School Executive Education Programs in Social Enterprise. The program teaches, recognizes and encourages outstanding management practices among New York’s nonprofit community. Nonprofit leaders are encouraged to apply those practices to their own organizations to better serve their communities and achieve their missions

The mission of Neighbors Link is to help immigrants become part of local communities. It provides help finding employment, English as a Second Language training, health and legal referrals, and services for preschool and school-age children.

“We are so grateful to be recognized for our management practices that support the mission of Neighbors Link,” said Carola Bracco, executive director of the organization. “It is a privilege to be part of this team and we are humbled by this award.”

