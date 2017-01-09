Insight Venture employees help out at St. Christopher’s in Dobbs Ferry

Manhattan-based investment firm Insight Venture Partners partnered for a day of giving with St. Christopher’s Inc. — a Hudson Valley organization dedicated to helping children with special needs and their families. On Dec. 20, more than 20 Insight employees along with the St. Christopher’s Dobbs Ferry campus operations team helped repaint and restore areas of the century-old campus.

“What our buildings look like is very important to the children and staff,” said St. Christopher’s Director of Operations Ralph Herrera. “It’s often hard for us to beautify a building when it comes to limited dollars and we are grateful that Insight is volunteering us a helpful hand. It’s also important for our children to see the kindness we receive from outside of the community.”

“We were grateful for the opportunity to partner with St. Christopher’s for this day of giving. Their life-changing impact on the community is something we were thankful to be a part of. We hope to continue to support their efforts as they serve the needs of children and teens with disabilities,” said Deven Parekh, managing director, Insight Venture Partners.

Since its inception in 1881, St. Christopher’s has helped teens with emotional, behavioral and learning disabilities by providing a residential program encompassing comprehensive therapeutic, social and family services coordinated with special education schooling. The organization provides these services at each of the residential treatment center’s three locations in Dobbs Ferry, Valhalla and New Windsor in Orange County.

