Legal Services of the Hudson Valley receives Carvel grant

White Plains-based Legal Services of the Hudson Valley has received a $10,000 grant from The Thomas and Agnes Carvel Foundation in support of the organization’s Children’s Advocacy Program in Westchester.

LSVH is the only provider of comprehensive civil legal services to those that cannot afford it in the seven counties of the Lower and Mid-Hudson Valley.

“In Westchester, where one in four children live at or below 200 percent of the Federal Income Poverty Guideline level, we are encouraged that The Thomas and Agnes Carvel Foundation continues to play such an important role in improving the lives of children and families right here in the community we all share,” said Tom Gabriel, LSHV’s chief development officer.

The Children’s Advocacy Program provides free legal representation in civil matters to children living in poverty. Typical cases include abuse and neglect, kinship care, foster care, adoption, child support, disability law, health care, special education and housing needs. In 2016, LSHV handled 258 children’s advocacy cases in Westchester, impacting almost 900 household members.

