Advocate Brokerage Corp. adds client service specialist

Penny Smith has joined Advocate Brokerage Corp. in Scarsdale to serve in the new role of client-service specialist. Smith will be focusing on providing concierge services that ensure clients are aware and satisfied with the services that Advocate Brokerage – an insurance specialist throughout the Scarsdale and tri-state area for more than 45 years – provides.

Denise Koslowsky, principal at Advocate Brokerage said, “We are thrilled to welcome Penny into our Advocate family. She has already proven to be a valuable member of our team as she builds our concierge services.”

After a career in the garment district, Smith took some time away from work to raise her family but remained very active in the Scarsdale community serving as a registrar for the Scarsdale Adult School and other PTA and community programs. Initially, as client services specialist, Smith will focus on helping families become more aware of how to protect their homes and the benefits to which they may be entitled. “After seeing first hand what friends have suffered when a water leak destroyed their home, I want to prevent such disasters from happening to anyone else,” said Smith.

