Nonprofit Westchester elects two directors

Nonprofit Westchester, the organization based in Tarrytown which represents more than 140 nonprofits in the county, held its annual membership meeting Dec. 14, which included election of a new director and re-election of another.

Joel Seligman, president and CEO of Northern Westchester Hospital, is returning for a third term on the board of directors, while Marcia Levy, executive director of Pro Bono Partnership, has been elected to her first term on the 20 member board.

“With these two appointments we have the best of both worlds: a seasoned board member who offers continuity and experience and also represents one of our larger nonprofit organizations; and a new member who brings fresh ideas and a new perspective, as well as one who represents the views of some of the smaller nonprofits her group provides legal services to,” said Joanna Straub, executive director of Nonprofit Westchester.

The organization provides members with a forum for sharing information, best practices, services and group purchasing. It also speaks with a collective voice to represent the interests of its members before the public and elected officials.

