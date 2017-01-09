Marcie Klein named a top woman in PR

Marcie Klein, senior vice president of communications for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), headquartered in Rye Brook, has been named one of the top women in public relations by PR News. The weekly report is published by PR News Group, which conducts seminars and workshops and provides materials to help public relations and marketing professionals develop their skills. It has been publishing PR News for 70 years.

Klein and others selected as “Top Women in PR” will be honored at an awards luncheon to be held at the Grand Hyatt in Manhattan on Jan. 24. The honorees are selected for being the most influential women in public relations, who are driving the agenda for the industry and in their organizations.

At LSS, Klein is responsible for external and internal communications as well as issues management. LLS is the world’s largest voluntary health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research and providing education and patient services. Klein handles communications for LLS-funded cancer research and patient services, as well as LLS fundraising campaigns.

Prior to joining LLS, Klein was senior vice president at Ogilvy PR and vice president of communications for Combe, Inc. in White Plains.

Print