Paula Garber named to Pet Professional Guild

The Pet Professional Guild has appointed Ossining resident Paula Garber as chairwoman of its Cat Committee. Garber is the owner of LIFELINE Cat Behavior Solutions in Briarcliff Manor.

She’s a certified animal training and enrichment professional and certified feline training and behavior specialist through the Animal Behavior Institute. Garber holds a master’s degree in education from the University of Colorado at Boulder and also serves as an advisor to the board of FurBridge, a nonprofit animal rescue and community outreach program in Ardsley.

The Pet Professional Guild is a nonprofit based in Wesley Chapel, Florida. Its 4,000 members include pet industry professionals around the world who are committed to force-free training and pet care philosophies, practices, and methods. Force-free means no shock, pain, choking, fear, physical force, or compulsion-based methods are used when training or caring for a pet.

“I’m honored to have been appointed as chairwoman of the Pet Professional Guild’s Cat Committee,” said Garber. “The aim of our eight-person committee is to educate people on using science-based, force-free training and handling methods with cats in their care. Permanent physical and psychological harm results from methods involving pain, fear, force, and intimidation.”

Garber’s business provides private, in-home cat training and behavior consulting services.

