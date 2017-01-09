Greater Mahopac-Carmel Chamber of Commerce to honor four

The Greater Mahopac-Carmel Chamber of Commerce will recognize four local business owners whose business and volunteer efforts have made a positive impact in the Mahopac-Carmel area at its awards dinner on Jan. 31.

Thomas O’Leary, owner of the UPS Store of Mahopac, will be the recipient of the 2016 Business Person of the Year award. He was selected by a committee of past honorees who considered five criteria: the person had been in business for at least three years; was reputable and successful; was held in the highest regard by industry peers; had served on the board of directors of The Greater Mahopac-Carmel Chamber of Commerce; and had made a positive impact on the community by being a role model of involvement.

Michael Bothe and William Fitzgerald, co-owners of Mahopac Flower Shop, will be honored as the 2016 Business People Meritorious. Bothe and Fitzgerald have donated their time and talents to downtown Mahopac for more than two decades, supplying the flowers for the hanging pots by the light posts and decorating the gazebo for the holidays.

This year, the chamber is presenting a new award. Robert DeLucia, owner of Local Boys Junk Removal, will be honored with the inaugural Emerging Professional Award. DeLucia, who has been a chamber member for the past three years, consistently volunteers his time and his company’s services to the chamber for all of its events.

The awards dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Putnam County Golf Course, 187 Hill St., Mahopac. Tickets are $40. For more information, call 845-628-5553.

