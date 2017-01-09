PFCS awarded $20,000 grant

Putnam Family and Community Services Inc. has received a $20,000 grant from the Westchester Community Foundation to support its Children’s Crisis Response Program, which serves children and adolescents throughout Putnam County facing emergency situations requiring mental health counseling and guidance.

Liza Szpylka, PFCS vice president of behavioral health services said, “This is an extremely important program for our youth. It is essential that the young members of our community have a safe place to turn to in a time of need.”

School violence and bullying, rising alcohol, heroin and opioid use and increases in the number of children who are experiencing anxiety, depression and other mood disorders indicate the need for programs like PFCS’ Crisis Response.

“At PFCS, we are committed to the health of our community. Being available to young people in the Lower Hudson Valley and supporting them — and their families– in times of crisis is a vital part of who we are,” said Diane E. Russo, CEO of PFCS.

In addition to the children’s crisis program and a dedicated, newly remodeled children’s therapeutic playroom, PFCS offers a broad range of services for people of all ages to address mental health needs, social and emotional issues and substance use prevention and treatment.

PFCS is the only private nonprofit agency providing recovery-based mental health and substance use treatment and prevention services in Putnam County.

Print