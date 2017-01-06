A list of commercial developers was published in the Monday, Jan. 9 issues of the Fairfield and Westchester County Business Journals. The lists contain a sampling of commercial developers that serve Westchester and Fairfield counties. Click on the links below to download a copy of these lists: Commercial developers- Fairfield Commercial developers – Westchester…
Weekly List, Jan.9: Commercial Developers
By Danielle RendaJanuary 6, 2017 No Comment
About the author
Related Articles
-
-
Weekly List, Dec. 26: Women-owned BusinessesDecember 22, 2016
-
Fairfield municipalities, tourism promoters cope with state budget cutsDecember 20, 2016
-
Weekly List, Dec. 19 : Health Insurance CompaniesDecember 15, 2016
SPOTLIGHT
Macy’s closing 68 outlets, laying off 10,000; still plans to open SoNo Collection storeJanuary 5, 2017
Macy’s Inc. announced it is closing 68 stores and laying off more than 10,000 people nationwide as part of its ongoing restructuring, although its presence in Fairfield and Westchester Counties will notRead more ...
-
Connecticut steps up fight against costly opioid addictionDecember 29, 2016
Efforts to corral the epidemic of opioid abuse and addiction inRead more ...
-
CSCU head Ojakian finding creative ways to shore up community college systemDecember 29, 2016
Though only five years old, the state’s Board of Regents for HigherRead more ...
-
Top Chef Meals carves out place in crowded food delivery marketDecember 29, 2016
Top Chef Meals, a recently relaunched home meal delivery serviceRead more ...
-
Briarcliff Manor solar company measures output in the billionsDecember 29, 2016
2Sunrise Solar Solutions LLC will soon install what it says is one ofRead more ...
-
Tarrytown-based Prestige Brands acquiring C.B. FleetDecember 28, 2016
Prestige Brands Holdings Inc., a Tarrytown-based company thatRead more ...
-
Sacred Heart University meets the world according to GARPDecember 27, 2016
When Sacred Heart University’s Jack Welch College of BusinessRead more ...
-
Executive Jet Management cuts 37 jobs at Westchester County AirportDecember 27, 2016
A repair station and servicer of private aircraft will close atRead more ...
-
Trump taps Greenwich native Hope Hicks as strategic communications directorDecember 27, 2016
Greenwich native Hope Hicks has become Connecticut’s latestRead more ...
-
Mount Kisco gym helps knock down Parkinson’s symptomsDecember 22, 2016
When Marcia Hauptman was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at theRead more ...
-
Yonkers sports center atop Kawasaki building could be $1M annual tourist drawDecember 22, 2016
A $25 million sports and event complex, to be built atopRead more ...
-
Wegmans expects to create 500 jobs for its new Harrison grocery storeDecember 21, 2016
A $30 million Wegmans grocery store proposed in HarrisonRead more ...
-
Shaner Hotel Group to build inn at Hyde Park’s Bellefield developmentDecember 20, 2016
Shaner Hotel Group will build a 140-suite boutique hotel atRead more ...