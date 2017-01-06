Kanarek Foundation donates $2.5M to Fairfield University

Fairfield University trustee and alumna Robin Kanarek of the Kanarek Family Foundation of Greenwich has made a leadership gift of $2.5 million to found the Kanarek Center for Palliative & Supportive Nursing Education, to be housed in the school’s newly renamed Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies.

Palliative care programs and services are designed to benefit patients who have a life-threatening illness and require supportive care, pain and symptom management from a multidisciplinary health care team to enhance quality of life.

The center’s doors will open this fall and will offer a comprehensive curriculum providing nursing professionals the education needed to effectively practice palliative care and improve the quality of life for those suffering from serious or life-threatening illnesses.

The donation is part of the university’s $160 million “Fairfield Rising” capital campaign. In addition to the Kanarek Center, Fairfield University Trustee William P. Egan and his wife Jacalyn announced a $10 million gift to rename the university’s nursing school as the Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies, in honor of William Egan’s mother. Ground was broken on the expanded health studies facility in April 2016.

