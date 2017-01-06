Astorino to offer his priorities for county at Westchester County Association breakfast

County Executive Robert P. Astorino will address the Westchester County Association on Jan. 12 as part of an annual presentation of the executive’s agenda to the business group.

The Westchester County Association event, scheduled for 8 a.m. at the Westchester Marriott Hotel in Tarrytown, will feature a keynote address in which Astorino is expected to speak of his agenda and priorities for 2017. There will also be a question-and-answer session.

Following Astorino, the event will feature a “Westchester Growth Strategy” panel on regional trends, the association’s gigabit internet initiative and housing for millennials and the county’s workforce.

The panel will be moderated by William Cuddy, executive vice president of CBRE in Stamford. The panel includes: Moses Gates of Regional Plan Association; Joan McDonald, strategic adviser for the Westchester County Association and former head of the New York State Department of Transportation, and Seth Mandelbaum, a partner at McCullough, Goldberger & Staudt.

Tickets are $80 for Westchester County Association members, and $90 otherwise. For more information: westchester.org/article.php?a=698

