CareMount Medical opens urgent care facility in Thornwood

CareMount Medical P.C., formerly the Mount Kisco Medical Group, held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Jan. 6 for an urgent care facility at 12 Marble Ave. in Thornwood.

The opening of Thornwood Urgent Care marks the Mount Kisco-based medical group’s eighth urgent care facility in the Hudson Valley, including Carmel, Fishkill, Kingston, Mount Kisco, Poughkeepsie, Rhinebeck and Yorktown.

The new facility’s offices will provide medical care for illnesses or injuries that require immediate care but are not serious enough to warrant a trip to the emergency room. Walk-in services will be available seven days per week to both adults and children.

Print