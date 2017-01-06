Get Air Trampoline Parks moves to 11 River Bend Center

Get Air Trampoline Parks LLC will be opening its first Connecticut location in a 22,000-square-foot location at 11 River Bend Center in Stamford. The trampoline park, which is scheduled to move in during the first quarter, will take advantage of a two-story open space with 29-foot ceilings. Newmark Grubb Knight Frank led the transaction on behalf of the property owner, River Bend Center LLC.

“We continue to be well suited for a variety of tenants and uses and look forward to Get Air joining our campus,” said Jonathan Turner, property manager at 11 River Bend Center.

