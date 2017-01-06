Get Air Trampoline Parks moves to 11 River Bend Center

By Phil Hall

No Comment

Get Air Trampoline Parks LLC will be opening its first Connecticut location in a 22,000-square-foot location at 11 River Bend Center in Stamford. The trampoline park, which is scheduled to move in during the first quarter, will take advantage of a two-story open space with 29-foot ceilings. Newmark Grubb Knight Frank led the transaction on behalf of the property owner, River Bend Center LLC.

“We continue to be well suited for a variety of tenants and uses and look forward to Get Air joining our campus,” said Jonathan Turner, property manager at 11 River Bend Center.

Print

About the author

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (required)

SPOTLIGHT
VIDEOS
Newsletter
Newsletter