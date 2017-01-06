Stamford law firm Ryan Ryan Deluca expands into Bridgeport

Law firm Ryan Ryan Deluca LLP is expanding its Fairfield County presence by leasing 12,351 square feet at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport. The 50-year-old practice has also renewed its longtime headquarters lease at 707 Summer St. in Stamford, where it occupies 9,586 square feet.

The deals were announced by Stamford-based Colliers International Group, which serves as RRD’s exclusive real estate broker. Colliers noted that it also brokered the lease for an 8,056-square-foot space in Hartford when the law firm absorbed a group of attorneys in 2015.

The firm serves as trial counsel and local counsel in Connecticut for numerous businesses and insurance carriers. Each year the practice resolves more than 500 litigation matters.

