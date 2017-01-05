Ritz-Carlton condos in White Plains post $33M in 2016 sales

The Residences at the Ritz-Carlton, Westchester, the high-rise condominium complex in downtown White Plains, posted record sales totaling more than $33 million in 2016, according to a spokesman for the development.

Twenty-two residences in the 42-story Tower II were sold last year at an average price per square foot of $705. Nine were penthouse residences with a median sale price of $2.23 million. Sixteen of the total 333 residences in the two-tower complex on Renaissance Square remain available, according to the spokesman.

“To describe 2016 as a very good year would be an understatement,” said Nancy Kennedy, a Houlihan Lawrence broker managing sales for the condominium tower. “Our sales activity has been brisk all year long and we expect it to continue into 2017. The high-end real estate market in Westchester is strong and buyers are responding to the unique luxury lifestyle that we are offering.”

“We are seeing quite a few buyers from Scarsdale as well as White Plains, Armonk and Mamaroneck,” Kennedy said in a press release. “These buyers like the fact that they can stay connected to their previous neighborhood while enjoying the many benefits of a Ritz lifestyle in the heart of downtown White Plains.”

“We have gotten several buyers from Manhattan who prefer to have views of the city rather than be in the city,” she said.

Residences in Tower II, where units are still available, range from 1,489 to 5,400 square feet and are priced from $960,000 to $4.5 million.

