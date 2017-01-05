Hearst Connecticut Media Group relocating corporate HQ to Merritt 7 in Norwalk

Hearst Connecticut Media Group is relocating to a new 30,251-square-foot regional headquarters at 301 Merritt 7 Corporate Park in Norwalk. The company’s five daily publications – The Advocate in Stamford, Connecticut Post in Bridgeport, Greenwich Time in Greenwich, The Hour in Norwalk and The News-Times in Danbury – will maintain their editorial reporting and advertising staffs in their respective local offices. Hearst is in the process of trying to sell the buildings in which The News-Times and Connecticut Post are based.

A view of the entrance to the new Hearst Connecticut Media Group corporate headquarters.

Hearst is expected to move to Merritt 7 in April and will occupy the entire first floor of the building. The new office will house the company’s senior management and staff along with its finance, human resources and circulation departments. Signature Construction Group will handle the build-out designed by architect Antinozzi Associates.

“After many years in the making, we will soon be able to move into a new regional corporate headquarters where we can solidify our presence and continue to offer the most diverse set of digital and print solutions available in any local market to serve business customers,” said Paul Barbetta, group publisher and president of Hearst Connecticut Media Group, and senior vice president of circulation for Hearst Newspapers.

Merritt 7 was represented internally in this transaction by David Fiore and JoAnn McGrath of Marcus Partners, and the outside CBRE leasing team of Tom Pajolek, Ned Burns, Robert Caruso and Stephen Greenbush. Tom O’Leary and William Montague of Cushman & Wakefield represented Hearst. Among the high-profile companies based at Merritt 7 are Aon, EMCOR, Frontier Communications, IPSOS, Millward Brown, Siemens and Xerox.

Print