Domestic Dry Goods in Rye Brook to close

By Aleesia Forni

No Comment

Domestic Dry Goods Company, a home, garden and gift boutique within Rye Ridge Shopping Center, will close its doors at the end of January.
The store at 14 Rye Ridge Plaza in Rye Brook was opened three years ago by Erin Hinchey, who is also the leasing agent for the Rye Ridge Shopping Center.
“It was a lifelong dream to create this store, and I achieved what I set out to do,” Hinchey said, “but the work involved never stops, and when a situation is a burden more than a pleasure, it’s time to move on.”
For more information, contact Hinchey at ehinchey@winprop.com or 917-488-6228.

Print

About the author

Aleesia Forni
Aleesia Forni covers transportation, tourism, nonprofits and residential real estate for the Westchester County Business Journal. She previously worked as a financial reporter for the online newsletter Prospect News. She started with the Westchester County Business Journal in April 2016.

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (required)

SPOTLIGHT
VIDEOS
Newsletter
Newsletter