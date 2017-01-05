Domestic Dry Goods Company, a home, garden and gift boutique within Rye Ridge Shopping Center, will close its doors at the end of January.
The store at 14 Rye Ridge Plaza in Rye Brook was opened three years ago by Erin Hinchey, who is also the leasing agent for the Rye Ridge Shopping Center.
“It was a lifelong dream to create this store, and I achieved what I set out to do,” Hinchey said, “but the work involved never stops, and when a situation is a burden more than a pleasure, it’s time to move on.”
For more information, contact Hinchey at ehinchey@winprop.com or 917-488-6228.
Domestic Dry Goods in Rye Brook to close
By Aleesia ForniJanuary 5, 2017 No Comment
