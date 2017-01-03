High Ridge Brands in Stamford acquires Dr. Fresh

Stamford-based personal cleansing and hair care firm High Ridge Brands Co. is expanding into the oral care market by acquiring Dr. Fresh LLC from a private equity fund co-advised by NexPhase Capital LP and Moelis Capital Partners LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Part of private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, High Ridge employs about 50 people and has a portfolio of nine brands, including Zest, Alberto VO5 and Coast. Dr. Fresh, headquartered in Buena Park, California, is a designer and marketer of branded, licensed and private label oral care and personal care products, including Reach, Binaca and Firefly.

“We are delighted to announce this acquisition which brings well-known, trusted oral care brands … to our portfolio,” said James Daniels, president and CEO of High Ridge Brands. “In today’s economy, consumers are looking for ways to stretch their budgets without compromising quality and performance. The Dr. Fresh transaction will help further solidify our position as the ‘Champions of Value,’ providing our retail partners and the consumers they serve with innovative, benefit-rich personal care products at a compelling value.”

