Bridgeport agency snags Southington’s Apple Harvest Festival as client

A Bridgeport public relations agency has won a major assignment connected to one of Central Connecticut’s most popular events.

According to a Meriden Record-Journal report, the Republican-dominated town council in Southington voted 5-3 along party lines to approve the festival sponsorship coordinator role for the Apple Harvest Festival to Walsh Public Relations. Tom Lombardi, a Republican councilor and festival committee chairman, praised Walsh’s experience in promoting galas and charity dinners, including its work on behalf of the nonprofit Hearts for Heroes, in approving the agency’s application. “We’re going for more of a web presence, more social media,” Lombardi said.

The Apple Harvest Festival, which will be held from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 and Oct. 6-8, features a mix of live entertainment, carnival rides, crafts vendors and specialty foods, including its celebrated apple fritters. The event is one of the most popular autumn attractions in Central Connecticut, attracting approximately 100,000 visitors each year.

