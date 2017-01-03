Laura Hoydick returns to lead Stratford Chamber of Commerce

State Rep. Laura Hoydick is returning to the role of executive director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce, a position that she held from 2003-07. Hoydick replaces Mary Dean, who has appointed Stratford’s economic development director last week.

Hoydick, a Republican, has served in the state legislature since 2010 and is also a property manager for Winstanley Property Management. She served as co-chairman of Stratford’s Board of Education from 1997 to 2007.

The Stratford Chamber of Commerce is one of three affiliates within the Bridgeport Regional Business Council.

