Bleachers relocates Stamford HQ to 2 River Bend Center

Bleachers, a Stamford-based live streaming media company, is relocating its headquarters across town to 9,500-square-foot first floor space at 2 River Bend Center.

2 River Bend Center in Stamford.

The company will take full occupancy during the first quarter of 2017.

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Senior Managing Director Tim Rorick and Director Brad Soules led the transaction on behalf of the owner, River Bend Center LLC.

“River Bend Center has been home to many high technology companies since its founding and we’re pleased Bleachers is making River Bend its future home,” said property manager Jonathan Turner.

Print