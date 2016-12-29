Stamford Hospital undertaking renovations to radiology department

Stamford Hospital is undertaking renovations to its radiology department at 1 Hospital Plaza. Though the hospital added some new radiologic services in its new facility, which opened in September, the radiology department remained in the same location at the existing facility, according to a spokesperson.
The renovations of its vascular interventional radiology suite, expected to cost $1.3 million, is part of periodic upgrades and expansions of Stamford’s interventional radiologic services to accommodate the needs of the community, the spokesperson said.
By Kevin ZimmermanDecember 29, 2016 No Comment
