M&T Bank’s Weinstock named to Housing Development Fund board

Michael Weinstock, the market president for Connecticut at M&T Bank, has been appointed to the board of the Housing Development Fund. With offices in Stamford, Bridgeport and Danbury, the Housing Development Fund develops affordable housing and assists first-time homebuyers with free counseling and unique lending products.

Weinstock, who in 1996 joined M&T, has held past roles with the March of Dimes Rockland/Westchester County Division, where he was chair; the foundation board of the Jewish Home for the Elderly in Fairfield; and the board of the Westchester region of the American Diabetes Association.

