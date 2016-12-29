UBS dismisses top Stamford executive Phil Fiore

UBS Financial Services Inc. fired one of its most prominent Stamford-based brokers for failing to inform the company of his outside business activities.

Phil Fiore. Photo courtesy LinkedIn.

Phil Fiore, a senior vice president for investments in UBS’ FDG Institutional Consulting Group, was dismissed from the company for multiple violations of corporate policies, including unauthorized blog postings, a failure to disclose his unpaid directorship with a nonprofit affiliated with a client and operating a charity golf tournament without company permission. In May 2015, Fiore was fined $5,000 and received a 30-day suspension from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. for outside business activities conducted without informing his employer.

Fiore had been with UBS since 2009 and was previously a first vice president and institutional consultant at Merrill Lynch. UBS did not announce Fiore’s firing, which took place last month and came to light via a review of his BrokerCheck report by the trade journal InvestmentNews.

