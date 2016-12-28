Fordham University launches real estate institute at Manhattan campus

Fordham University this spring will open the Fordham Real Estate Insititute at Lincoln Center, an expansion of the offering at the university’s Manhattan campus.

The private university, which is based in the Bronx and includes a Westchester campus in Harrison, announced that it will offer a series of certificate programs in real estate from its center in Manhattan’s Lincoln Square neighborhood.

The school will offer either a six-course certificate, or select courses, in four areas: finance and investment, financial modeling, development and construction project management. Areas of study range from valuation and private equity to investment analysis and project management, according to the school.

Classes are offered both in-person and online. Fordham also will offer a one-week, certificate track program at Lincoln Center.

Fordham will also look into adding courses at its Bronx and Westchester campuses.

