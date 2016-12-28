WWE seeks dismissal of brain injury lawsuit by former wrestler

World Wrestling Entertainment has filed a brief in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport, asking a federal judge to dismiss the sixth lawsuit filed on behalf of a former wrestler who claims he suffered a traumatic brain injury while performing for the company.

According to the Connecticut Law Tribune, the motion by the Stamford-based WWE also asks the judge to sanction the unnamed wrestler’s attorney Konstantine Kyros and order him and his two co-counsels to pay the pair of law firms representing the WWE more than $1 million in legal fees.

The case will be heard by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant, who in November dismissed two wrongful death suits filed by Kyros against the WWE. At that time, Bryant rebuked Kyros for some of his legal maneuverings, though she declined to sanction him.

