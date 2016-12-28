CT liquor commission issues penalties against three businesses

Three businesses in Fairfield County – two retail stores and one restaurant – recently received fines and temporary license suspensions from the Connecticut Liquor Control Commission.

According to Department of Consumer Protection, the establishments each had a one-day license suspension and were fined for violating multiple statutes and regulations, including the sale of alcohol to a minor. Two of the businesses are in Bridgeport – K&H Food Shop at 1309 Fairfield Ave., fined $625, and Fist Market at 1359 Park Ave., fined $500 – and the third is in Trumbull – Cast Iron Chop House at 6540 Main St., fined $500.

Since October, 15 businesses across the state received fines and temporary license suspensions from the Liquor Control Commission.

