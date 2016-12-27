Executive Jet Management cuts 37 jobs at Westchester County Airport

A repair station and servicer of private aircraft will close at Westchester County Airport, costing 37 jobs.



Executive Jet Management filed a WARN notice with the state Labor Department on Dec. 6 that said it would close its operation at the airport by March, citing economic reasons.



Executive Jet Management is a subsidiary of NetJets, a Berkshire Hathaway company. Executive Jet Management was formerly known as American Air Service Inc. It was founded in 1977 and is based in Cincinnati.

The company also laid off employees at its operation at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati in September. Executive Jet Management filed a notice with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services that it planned to cut 80 jobs and phase out maintenance operations in White Plains and Cincinnati. Affected jobs, according to that notice, include senior maintenance technicians, inspectors, managers and shift supervisors.

Executive Jet Management manages more than 200 aircraft in locations across the country, according to its website. Its fleet includes aircraft from Bombardier, Cessna, Dassault, Embraer, Gulfstream and Hawker Beechcraft.

A company representative could not be immediately reached for comment this morning.

