Kosher bakery opens in Greenwich

Just in time for Hanukkah, the By the Way Bakery chain of kosher bakeries has opened its first Connecticut location at 19 E. Putnam Ave.

The bakery’s lineup of cakes, cookies and breads are both gluten- and dairy-free. Although it does not have vegan specialties, its website stated that its rugelach is egg-free. The bakery also focuses on smaller offerings – it promotes itself on making items “in small batches” – and using smaller retail spaces for its locations. In Greenwich, the bakery has a 450-square-foot space with two tables for customers who prefer to enjoy their goodies on the premises.

By the Way Bakery, which was founded by Helene Godin, also operates two stores in New York City and one in Hastings-on-Hudson, and its daily baking is centralized at a kitchen in nearby Pleasantville.

Print