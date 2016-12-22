Power Authority CEO named to top job at national Alliance to Save Energy

New York Power Authority CEO Gil C. Quiniones has been named chairman of the Alliance to Save Energy, the nonprofit alliance’s board of directors announced on Dec. 20.

Quiniones, who has led the state-owned New York Power Authority since 2011, takes over the role from Jane Palmieri, business president of Dow Building and Construction at The Dow Chemical Co. Palmieri stepped down from the alliance’s board after shifting to a different business sector at Dow, according to a press release from the Alliance to Save Energy.

The Alliance to Save Energy is a national coalition that combines business, government, environmental and consumer leaders to advocate for measures that increase energy efficiency. The alliance was founded in 1977 and is based in Washington, D.C.

“Gil is a true professional and strategic thinker who has decades of experience in the energy sector and a proven track record of innovating and finding creative solutions to difficult problems,” said Alliance President Kateri Callahan, pointing to his work on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s statewide Reforming the Energy Vision initiative.

The New York Power Authority, which has administrative offices on Main Street in White Plains, is the largest state-owned power authority in the country.

“The Alliance to Save Energy is an exceptional organization doing critically important work to promote and expand energy efficiency,” Quiniones said in a statement. “It is a true honor to be elected chairman, and I look forward to working with the board and the staff of the alliance to drive energy efficiency into all corners of our economy.”

