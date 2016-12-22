A list of women-owned businesses was published in the Monday, Dec. 26 combined issue of the Fairfield and Westchester County Business Journals. The lists contain a sampling of women-owned businesses that serve Westchester and Fairfield counties and the surrounding regions. Click on the links below to download a copy of these lists: Women-owned businesses, Part I – Fairfield Women-owned businesses, Part II – Fairfield Women-owned…
Weekly List, Dec. 26: Women-owned Businesses
By Danielle RendaDecember 22, 2016 No Comment
