Blumenthal maintains committee seats, vows ‘exacting scrutiny’ of Trump cabinet nominees

By Kevin Zimmerman

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal will continue to serve on the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs; Committee on the Judiciary; Committee on Armed Services; Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation; and the Special Committee on Aging.

In his announcement, Blumenthal reiterated that he plans to provide “serious and exacting scrutiny” of President-elect Trump’s cabinet nominees.

“I will defend the gains we’ve made over the last eight years,” he said, “but I will also push forward for greater investments in infrastructure and our national security, better protections for consumers, and a social safety net that doesn’t let anyone fall through the cracks.”

