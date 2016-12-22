NorMet names White Plains Hospital CEO as board chair

The Northern Metropolitan Hospital Association (NorMet), an organization that represents nonprofit and public hospitals in the Hudson Valley, has named Susan Fox as the chair of its board of directors. Fox is the president and CEO of White Plains Hospital.

Fox’s two-year term will expire on Jan. 1, 2019. CEOs from each of the association’s member hospitals make up its board of directors.

Prior to her appointment as CEO in 2015, Fox served as senior vice president of administration at White Plains Hospital before becoming executive vice president.

Fox began her career as a pediatric intensive care nurse at New York Hospital in Manhattan. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Columbia University and a master’s degree in business administration from Baruch College, Mount Sinai School of Medicine. She serves on the American Hospital Association-Regional Policy Board 2 and is a past president of the Metropolitan Health Administrators Assoc. and New York Association of Ambulatory Care.

NorMet, along with its sister organization the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council on Long Island, form the core of the Suburban Hospital Alliance of New York State, which is the advocacy coalition for hospitals in these two suburban regions.

