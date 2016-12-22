First Niagara Risk Management becomes Key Insurance & Benefits Services

First Niagara Risk Management has completed its transition to KeyBank, changing its name to Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. and promising FNRM customers greater access to a broader array of services. Key Insurance and Benefits offers risk management programs to protect business resources and assets, as well as consulting services for employee health and wellness programs.

“We’re excited to take the final step toward joining KeyBank as part of Key’s acquisition of First Niagara Group,” said Kirk Jensen, KIB managing director and senior executive. The $4 billion acquisition, completed on July 29, created the 13th largest U.S.-based commercial bank.

“We’re still evaluating all the ways we can tap KeyBank’s resources to do even more for our clients,” Jensen said.

Headquartered in Cleveland, KeyBank has been making a concerted effort to expand its presence in Connecticut since the acquisition of Buffalo-based First Niagara.

